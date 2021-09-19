Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $60.38 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,758 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 1.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $60,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,743,000 after purchasing an additional 986,719 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,629,000 after acquiring an additional 327,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after acquiring an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,002,000 after purchasing an additional 186,649 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

LH traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $176.49 and a 12 month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

