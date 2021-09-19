Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 150,531 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,531 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $71,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American International Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 265,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 31,740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American International Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,240,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,314,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in American International Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. lifted their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

NYSE:AIG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,278,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,278. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

