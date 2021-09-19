Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 175,223 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,108,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,223 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Orange were worth $12,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 15.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 47.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 16.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares during the period. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. 1,026,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,516. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

