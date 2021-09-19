Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Capitalization Achieves $270,340.21

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $270,340.21 and approximately $1,653.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00058671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00128707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00049193 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

