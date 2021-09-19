Bounce Token (AUCTION) Price Up 20.2% This Week

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:AUCTION) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. Bounce Token has a total market capitalization of $72.13 million and $18.56 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounce Token coin can currently be bought for $34.61 or 0.00072686 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00071990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00122642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00178022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.70 or 0.07063826 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,702.32 or 1.00175796 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.47 or 0.00853585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002624 BTC.

About Bounce Token

Bounce Token was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 coins. The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Auction (AUCTION) is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Bounce Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounce Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

