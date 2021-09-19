Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) & LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Financial Review

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boston Scientific and LeMaitre Vascular’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $9.91 billion 6.37 -$82.00 million $0.96 46.22 LeMaitre Vascular $129.37 million 9.50 $21.22 million $1.04 54.56

LeMaitre Vascular has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boston Scientific. Boston Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and LeMaitre Vascular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 4.56% 12.67% 6.41% LeMaitre Vascular 19.12% 16.51% 11.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Boston Scientific and LeMaitre Vascular, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 2 10 1 2.92 LeMaitre Vascular 0 2 3 0 2.60

Boston Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $49.13, indicating a potential upside of 10.74%. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus price target of $64.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.24%. Given LeMaitre Vascular’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LeMaitre Vascular is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Risk & Volatility

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Boston Scientific on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy. The company was founded by George D. LeMaitre on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

