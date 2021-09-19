Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Up to $86.28

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $86.28, but opened at $90.34. Boot Barn shares last traded at $89.98, with a volume of 749 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

