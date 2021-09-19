Bondly Achieves Market Cap of $9.51 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Bondly has a market cap of $9.51 million and $3.28 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded up 34.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bondly alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00128286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00048123 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.