BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €61.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €59.73 ($70.27).

EPA BNP opened at €53.54 ($62.99) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €53.25. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

