BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $148.35 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $154.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.68, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

