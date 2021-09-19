BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for New Gold (TSE:NGD)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.33.

TSE:NGD opened at C$1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$3.05.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

