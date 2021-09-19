Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. Brown University purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,784,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

OWL has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of OWL stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.99. 19,676,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

