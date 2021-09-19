Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Acquires $24,140.00 in Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Elizabeth Marie Miller purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $24,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,094.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of BLFY stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.43.
About Blue Foundry Bancorp
See Also: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.