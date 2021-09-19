Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Acquires $24,140.00 in Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Elizabeth Marie Miller purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $24,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,094.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BLFY stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.43.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

