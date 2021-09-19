BloombergSen Inc. Has $77.80 Million Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the quarter. Wayfair comprises about 4.1% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $77,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of W. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1,478.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $8.39 on Friday, hitting $286.26. 1,537,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,881. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $221.09 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.63.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total value of $211,567.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,423 shares in the company, valued at $28,046,234.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.16, for a total value of $382,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,339,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $2,760,224. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

