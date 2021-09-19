Blank Wallet (BLANK) Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last Week

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $7.52 million and $493,460.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00070711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00119301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00173663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.85 or 0.07058346 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,904.00 or 1.00218663 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.01 or 0.00874504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

