BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,865. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $62.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

