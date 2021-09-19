BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 99.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIY stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. 45,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,819. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

