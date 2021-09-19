BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Up 48.5% in August

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the August 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 204.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSU stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 261,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,465. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

