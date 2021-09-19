BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.73

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.73 and last traded at $59.56, with a volume of 5937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.90.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,912,000 after purchasing an additional 362,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,216 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

