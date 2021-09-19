BitcoinZ Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,755.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $7.02 million and $14,755.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 95.3% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.62 or 0.00285451 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00136487 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.20 or 0.00198269 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000573 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

