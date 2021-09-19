Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Reaches $0.0043

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $160,644.53 and $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,531.12 or 1.00079419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00090454 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.80 or 0.00833378 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.40 or 0.00415638 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.28 or 0.00295374 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002043 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00066160 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,478,230 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

