Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity to C$8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.91.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.45 and a 12 month high of C$6.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.99%.

In related news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$1,306,000.00.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

