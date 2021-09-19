Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $360.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $395.08.

Shares of BIIB opened at $300.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.53 and its 200-day moving average is $309.91.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Biogen by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

