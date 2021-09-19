Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $360.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $395.08.
Shares of BIIB opened at $300.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.53 and its 200-day moving average is $309.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Biogen by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
