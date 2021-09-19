B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Stock Position Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 7.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.