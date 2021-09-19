Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $188.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.73. CME Group has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,215,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,530,000 after acquiring an additional 62,942 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

