BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Trading Up 0.1%

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 173.60 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 173.20 ($2.26). Approximately 2,152,341 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 770,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.26).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 172.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Get BBGI Global Infrastructure alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 3.67 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.59. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.