Barclays Upgrades UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) to Overweight

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $71.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.62.

Get UiPath alerts:

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $54.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.18. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 648,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,656,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 471,052 shares of company stock valued at $28,037,145. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.