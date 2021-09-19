Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $324.53. 3,459,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,691. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $201.44 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $231.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.49.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

