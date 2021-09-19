Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,673 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $64.00. 6,977,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $68.18. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

