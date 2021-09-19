Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 719 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $4.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $444.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,722,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,575. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $456.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $445.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

