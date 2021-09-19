Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 491 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 119,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,374,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 225,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,702,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,622. The stock has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.17.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

