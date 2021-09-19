Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,386 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $48,439,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 67,183 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,695,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

