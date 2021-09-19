Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,492 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,069,000 after purchasing an additional 131,656 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,198,000 after buying an additional 345,860 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,429,000 after buying an additional 111,863 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.83. 2,231,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,077. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.01. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

