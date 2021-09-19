Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 6,400 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,263 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $65,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 600.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $288.15. 2,113,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,793. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.11.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

