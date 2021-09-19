Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.49 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,394. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $184.78 and a 12 month high of $280.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

