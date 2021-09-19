Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.65 Million

Brokerages expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to announce sales of $29.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $26.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $113.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $115.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $131.95 million, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $136.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 234,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,153. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

