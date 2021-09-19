Banano (BAN) Market Cap Hits $13.10 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $13.10 million and $260,923.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Banano has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00070912 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00119838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00175074 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,241 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,063,996 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

