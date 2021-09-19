Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Balchem by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 14,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem stock opened at $140.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.34. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.46.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens cut Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.