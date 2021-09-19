Baader Bank Reiterates “€165.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €166.00 ($195.29) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €155.18 ($182.57).

WCH stock opened at €152.75 ($179.71) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €137.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a fifty-two week high of €159.45 ($187.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

