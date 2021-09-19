B2Gold Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$4.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.53. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of C$4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64.

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,946,031.62. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,082 shares of company stock valued at $654,333.

Several analysts have recently commented on BTO shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.98.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

