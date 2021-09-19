B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $44.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

