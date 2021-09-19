Aviva PLC Sells 3,170 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHC. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,888 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,740 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,677,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,083,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,953,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.