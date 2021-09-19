Aviva PLC Sells 3,170 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHC. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,888 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,740 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,677,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,083,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,953,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
