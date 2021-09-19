Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after buying an additional 164,859 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $3,188,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 20.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 331,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 56,074 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 27.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HWM opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.93.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.