Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,354,000 after buying an additional 277,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after buying an additional 6,431,924 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,409,000 after buying an additional 335,135 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,559,000 after buying an additional 1,018,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,959,000 after buying an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

