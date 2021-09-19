Aviva PLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,870,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,118,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,935,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VST. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VST stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.