Aviva PLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,153 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 102.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 331.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

