Aviva PLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 48.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,591 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $107.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.87. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.32 and a 52-week high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

