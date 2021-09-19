Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in GDS by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in GDS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in GDS by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in GDS by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDS. Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $59.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 1.00. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $72.85.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

