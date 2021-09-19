Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134,700 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $137,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $120,218,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,037,000 after purchasing an additional 308,851 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $37,062,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 166,328 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison stock traded down $6.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.68. 741,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $115.77 and a 1-year high of $228.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

