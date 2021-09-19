Avalanche Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.09 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion and approximately $1.83 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $73.03 or 0.00153060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00020383 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.86 or 0.00483856 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00041783 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

